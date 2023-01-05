2-day national conference on biodiversity conservation

Aurangabad: The Department of Botany of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host a two-day national conference on ‘Bio-diversity Conservation’ on January 7 as part of the department’s diamond jubilee celebration.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the inaugural ceremony to be held at 10 am, on Saturday. Department head Dr Ashok Chavan said that different sessions would be conducted and 218 research papers would be presented at the conference.

Dr Milind Sardesais (Pune), Dr Sudeep Roy (Indore), Dr Kiran Kumar (Hyderabad), Prof A K Pande (vice-chancellor, Bhopal), Dr Janardhan (Goa) will guide the participants.

Former teachers of the departments will also be felicitated. Dr Ashok Chavan and convener Dr Arvind Dhabe appealed to all students and teachers. Dr Shrikant Mane, research students and employees are taking efforts for the event.