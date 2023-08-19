2-day national conference on Direct & Indirect Taxes held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day national conference organised on Direct and Indirect Taxes at ICAI Bhavan in the city concluded on Saturday.

The branches of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, Nanded, Jalgaon and Dhule of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Infisol Energy LLP, Taxman Allied Services Ltd, Ecosol, VSV Fintech Consultancy (Bizi), Motiwala Square, Bank of Baroda, Vivekanand Infotech (Tally Partner), Kemplast Corporation (Reloyn), One World, Soham Hyundai jointly held the conference under the guidance of CA Umesh Sharma who is vice chairman of committee for members in Practice, ICAI.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Nashik) Rahul Karna inaugurated the event on Friday. Central Council Member Priti Savla, Pramod Jain, CA Rajendra Kumar P and Region Council Member CA Piyush Chandak also graced. Around 550 members participated in the conference.

Panel discussions on the different issues including Three Dimensions of Immovable Properties -Income Tax, GST and RERA, Tax Audit vs GSTR 9 and 9C, Penalties and Prosecution under Income Tax and GST and CAs Life Stress Management’ were conducted.

CAs Dr Girish Ahuja, Naresh Sheth, Ramesh Prabhu, Pramod Jain, Rajendra Kumar P, adv Devendra Jain, Avinash Poddar, Nandkishor Malpani, Umesh Sharma, Sanjay Agrawal, Bimal Jain, Jatin Harjai and CA Kapil Goel, Mitali Lathi, Dr Unmesh Takalkar, Anand Partani, Nitin Bangad, Sapna Lunawat, Divya Gujrathi and others hosted the panel discussions.

City branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, all the committee members of the branch CAs Rupali Bothara, Mahesh Indani, Kedar Pande, Amol Godha and Yogesh Agrawal took efforts for the success of the conference.