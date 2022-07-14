2-day national conference on ‘Direct Taxes’ to begin on July 16

Aurangabad, July 14:

The branches of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) from Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Dhule and Ahmednagar will jointly organise a two-day national conference on ‘Direct Taxes’ at ICAI Bhavan, Beed bypass from July 16.

Managing Director of Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd Rahul Dhoot will inaugurate the conference at 9 AM on Saturday.

President Income Tax Appellate Tribunal- G S Pannu will be the guest of honour and he will join this inaugural session virtually. The city ICAI Branch will felicitate Rahul Dhoot.

At the conference, all speakers from different parts of the country will arrive here to guide the participants on various topics.

Names of some of the speakers are CA (Dr) Girish Ahuja from Delhi, CA Pramod Jain from Delhi, CA C V Chitale from Pune, and CA Jagdish Punjabi from Mumbai, adv Mandar Vaidya from Mumbai, CA Sharad Vaze from Pune and CA Rajendra A (Pune). For more details and registration, one may contact ICAI Bhavan.