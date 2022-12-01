2-day national conference on ‘Indirect Taxes’ to begin on Dec 3

Aurangabad : The city branch and other branches of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will jointly host a two-day national conference on ‘Indirect Taxes’ at ICAI Bhavan on December 3.

In this conference, all renowned speakers will arrive here from the different parts of the country including Mumbai, Chennai and Nashik to guide on various topics of GST.

CA Sunil Gabhawalla, CA Naresh Sheth, adv Bharat Raichandani, adv Chaitanya Bhatt, CA Rajendra Kumar, CA Vishal Poddar and CA Umesh Sharma (Aurangabad).

The Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Pimpri Chinchwad, Latur , Nanded and Solapur branches are the host of the event.

City branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal appealed to all chartered accountants to attend the conference. For more details and registration one may contact ICAI Bhavan, Beed bypass.