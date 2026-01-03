2-day Tablighi Ijtima begins at Kamlapur in Waluj Mahanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand Tablighi Ijtima began at Kamlapur (Gangapur) in the Waluj Mahanagar area on Saturday.

The main and final day of this two-day religious and spiritual event is January 4, on which thousands of Muslim brethren are expected to attend in large numbers to offer collective prayers for world peace and the well-being of all.

As soon as the Ijtima began, followers from the surrounding areas started gathering in large numbers at Kamalapur.

According to the organisers, thousands of citizens from the areas covered by a total of 84 mosques in Kamalapur, Ranjangaon, Waluj, Sajapur, Pandharpur, Waladgaon, Jogeshwari, Vitawa, Bajajnagar and other surrounding areas are participating in this congregation.

Followers are continuously arriving at the Ijtima site, which has been set up on approximately six acres of land.

All necessary facilities such as electricity, water, parking, food, accommodation, ablution facilities, and loudspeakers have been properly arranged for the event.

Tea stalls, puncture repair services, a medical clinic, and water supply facilities have also been provided.

Approximately 500 volunteers are working in service for this entire arrangement. A large police contingent has also been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents during the Ijtima, maintain law and order, and ensure that the increased traffic does not cause any disruption.

A separate traffic management plan has been implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow, and the police are continuously patrolling the area. The Ijtima began after the Asar prayer on Saturday and various religious programs were held.

A large number of devotees are expected to be present on January 4. A mass marriage ceremony has also been organised on the same day. The grand Ijtima will conclude in the evening after the collective prayer.