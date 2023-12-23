2-day Urdu reading programme held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:The two-day State level 'Urdu Reading Programme' was held in the district recently to encourage students of classes I to VIII in all Urdu schools in the State to read.

A total of 74 teachers from every district of the State participated in this training programme.

All these participants will offer their services as 'Reading Ambassadors' in their districts to make the Urdu Reading Programme a success.

The programme is being implemented jointly by UNICEF and the Regional Academic Authority (RAA) of the city and Pratham Books and aims to encourage reading among Urdu students of the State.

UNICEF State Coordinator Maithali Gupte, Director of RAA Dr Sunita, head of the English Department Dr Vishal Tayde, and Head of Urdu Department Pandurang Chauhan attended the training program to encourage the participants.

The Urdu Reading Programme was organised under the guidance of Project Coordinator Khwaja Moinuddin. Programme Module Developers Zafar Deshmukh, Aamir Jamal, Zubair Qazi, Dr Syed Abdul Quader and others worked for the success of the event.