2 end lives in separate incidents

Aurangabad: Two persons committed suicide in two separate incidents in the city on Tuesday.

According to details, Ashok Ramchandra Dongre (57) hanged himself in his bedroom at Shivshankar on Tuesday evening. He was staying with his family in the rented house. Upon learning about the incidents, family members shifted him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The cause of his taking an extreme could not be ascertained.

In another case, Ganesh Vithalrao Bankar (38) ended his life in the bedroom of the second floor at New Hanumannagar in Garkheda area on Tuesday afternoon.

He was shifted to GMCH where doctors declared him brought dead. The first cases of accidental deaths were registered with Jawaharnagar Police Station while another was with Pundliknagar Police Station.