2 groups clash in wrestling competition

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A total of eight persons, including three police personnel, were injured after two groups clashed in a wrestling competition being held at the weekly market ground of Phulambri on Saturday.

According to details, the wrestling competition was being conducted at the weekly market ground in view of the festival. There was a dispute between two groups over a trivial issue at 2 pm today. Local pacified them.

After some time, they started quarrelling again and even pelted stones. Police officers and employees who were present for the bandobast tried to interfere.

They were shifted to Rural Hospital. Besides them, six villagers were injured.

The process of registering a case with Phulambri Police Station was underway.

On receiving information, Superintendent of police Manish Kalwania reached the spot at 7 pm and held a meeting of the Peace Committee.