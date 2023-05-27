2 injured after in knife attack

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three persons attacked two youths with a knife over a money matter in the Kuwarphalli area on Friday afternoon. A youth Nilesh Lute (24, Old Baijipura) is seriously injured in the attack while his friend Sampat Chapla sustained minor injuries. A case has been registered with City Chowk police station against the accused Rohit Kaveti (Khadkeshwar), Gaurav Jethawale, and one unidentified person.

Injured Nilesh and Rohit are friends and the former had given the latter some money. On Friday afternoon, Nilesh and his friend Sampat met Rohit at Kuwarphalli and asked him to give his money back. Rohit and two others got annoyed over it and attacked the two with a knife and stick. The accused then fled from the scene. PSI Prashant Munde is further investigating the case.