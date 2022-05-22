2 killed in separate incidents

Aurangabad, May 22:

Two persons were killed in two separate accidents that took place in the district on Sunday morning.

In the first accident, a 53-year-old worker Vishramsingh Yadav (Etawah, Uttar Pradesh) was killed on the spot in front of Videocon company in Chitegaon at 5 am on Sunday morning after an unknown vehicle hit him.

According to details, Vishramsingh Yadav had migrated to the city from UP for employment. He was staying in a rented room at Chitegaon and working in a company which was located just two km away from his residence.

He was returning home on his feet in the early morning today after doing his night shift duty.

An unknown vehicle dashed him, killing him on the spot in the incident.

The body was lying on the roadside for two hours as many passersby remained mute spectators.

Some citizens informed Bidkin Police personnel who shifted the body to Bidkin’s Rural Hospital. Police head constable Dilip Salve is on the case.

auto rickshaw driver killed in head-on collision

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a head-on collision at Naregaon at 8 am today. Police said the driver Hydershah Ibrahim Shah (30, Naregaon) was going to Cambridge Chowk from Naregaon to fill gas in his auto-rickshaw (MH-20-EF-9183).

A speeding car (MH-20-CS-6591) hit the auto-rickshaw from the rear. The auto-rickshaw dashed against another stationary rickshaw. Hydershah sustained serious injuries and died. Osman Shah, the brother of the victim, lodged a complaint with MIDC Cidco Police Station. A case was registered with the police against the driver. PSI Ghuge is on the case.