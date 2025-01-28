2 persons die in road accidents daily at district: RTO officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In the district, 672 people died in road accidents last year. Two people die in accidents every day. Keeping in mind that 'the best brake is the brake on the mind', every vehicle owner should follow all traffic rules and drive in a controlled manner to prevent accidents,” said officers from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

A road safety awareness programme was organised as part of the Road Safety Campaign at Mahatma Phule Auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday, under the Multidisciplinary Research University (MERU) Component of PMUSHA (Prime Minister Ucchattar Siksha Abhiyaan).

Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Vijay Kathole, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors Sandeep Shelar and Savita Pawar were the chief guests. Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade presided over the function. Student Development Director Dr Kailash Ambhure, Coordinator Dr GD Khedkar, and Vinay Lomte were also seated on the dais.

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Sandeep Shelar said that during the last few years, good roads were built and the number of vehicles had increased significantly. “But, along with this, the number of road accidents has also increased. Some people follow norms while others ignore traffic rules," he said. Vijay Kathole, Savita Pawar and Dr Walmik Sarwade also spoke.