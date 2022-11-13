2 posing daughter’s friends attack woman

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Two persons entered a house of a woman claiming to be her daughter’s friends and attacked her with a knife at Deogiri Valley in Mitmita area on Friday afternoon. The cantonment police have arrested both the accused. One of them is minor and has been handed over to his parents while the other accused has been identified as Palash alias Rishi Avinash Patil (19, Tarangan, Padegaon).

Police said, Palash and his minor friend went to the house of a woman and told her that they are her daughter’s friends. They told that they have the video of her daughter and they want to show it to her. The woman tried to convince them not to get involve and waste time in such activities. However, one of them took out a knife and put it on the throat of the woman, due to which she was injured. As she started shouting for help, the neighbours rushed to the spot but both of them fled from the scene. A case was registered with Cantonment police station while both the accused were arrested.