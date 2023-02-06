2 students injured as college wall collapse

Aurangabad

Two students were severely injured as a security wall of Chistiya College in Khuldabad collapsed on Monday afternoon. The injured have been identified as Shaikh Aman Shaikh Atiq (21,) and Faiz Khan Sameer Khan (20, both residents of Padegaon).

The wall collapsed in the afternoon and both students were buried under it. The teachers and the students rushed for help and took the injured to Khuldabad rural hospital. They were later shifted to Aurangabad for further treatment.