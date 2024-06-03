2 youth end lives in 12 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two youths committed suicide in two separate incidents in the city during the last 12 hours.

In the first case, Rabina Markade Sahani (28) passed BA and lived in Naregaon along with her family. She was helping her family financially by working in a clothes shop.

She was found hanging in her room at 11 am on Monday. She has been experiencing stress due to a family issue for the past two days. The preliminary report indicates that she had taken the extreme step because of this stress.

Vishal Ratnakar Bharti (17) ended his life by hanging himself on Sunday evening. Vishal had been suffering from some diseases for the past few days and because of this, he was under stress. He shared his feelings with family members. The incident came to light at 7.30 pm Sunday. The preliminary report indicates that he had taken the extreme step because of the disease. MIDC Cidco Police is investigating both cases of suicide.