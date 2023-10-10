20-yr-old woman commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old married woman, Vaishnavi Sunil Rathod, ended her life on Tuesday. The incident came to light at Satara Tanda in the afternoon.

A native of Mundwadi Tanda in Kannad tehsil, Vaishnavi was married to Sunil six months ago. The couple was staying in Satara Tanda. She would frequently conversate with her parents on mobile. On Monday night, Vaishnavi spoke to her parents. Her husband also spoke with his in-laws and inquired about their good health.

On Tuesday morning, when stepped out of the house for work, Vaishnavi seemed to have ended her life.

The woman staying in the neighbourhood was curious when Vaishnavi did not come out of the house till the afternoon to have a chat with her. Hence she reached her house, but was shocked to see Vaishnavi hanging.

The assistant sub-inspector of Satara Police Station Vishnu Jagdale and his team reached the spot and rushed the body to the GMCH.