200 MLD of water to city from November-end: Civic Chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city will start receiving water from the first phase of the new water supply scheme project by the end of November. Around 200 MLD of water will be made available daily, which is expected to significantly ease the city’s water woes, said the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Administrator G Sreekanth.

Over 80–85 per cent of the work on laying the main 2500 mm diameter pipeline has been completed. Only small patches and connections remain at certain locations. The MBR (Master Balancing Reservoir) and water treatment plant at Nakshatrawadi are now fully constructed. The Jackwell construction at Jayakwadi has gained momentum, making it feasible to draw 200 MLD of water in the first phase.

“Once the first phase work is complete, electric pumps will be installed. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed that the supply of 200 MLD water should begin by the end of October. GVPR Company is carrying out the project accordingly. Internal pipelines and construction of water tanks across the city have also been accelerated, with over 50 percent of the work already completed. Hence by the end of November, the city will have a sufficient and regular water supply, assured the CSMC administrator.

Increased supply from next month

A 900 mm diameter pipeline is expected to supply 75 MLD of additional water. For this, a 26 MLD capacity water treatment plant is being constructed at Pharola, which is now in its final phase. It is expected to become operational in July. As a result, citizens who currently receive water every 6–7 days could start getting it every 4th day.