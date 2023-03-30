2000 doctors died in Corona; But no help from the government

National president of 'IMA' Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal: 2000 villages in the country and 240 villages in the state will be adopted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It was announced that the doctors who are serving during the Corona period will be given an insurance benefit of Rs 50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. In all, 2000 doctors died while battling corona. But no one has received the package. We ourselves helped the families of these doctors, said Indian Medical Association (IMA) National president Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal.

After coming to the city on Thursday on the occasion of the Maharashtra tour, Dr Agarwal interacted with the journalists. He said that the campaign 'Ao Gaon Chale' is being implemented, in which 2000 villages in the country and 240 villages in Maharashtra will be adopted.

Dr Jayesh Lele, Dr Shivkumar Utture, Maharashtra president of 'IMA' Dr Ravindra Kute, Dr Santosh Kadam, Dr Rajeev Agarwal, City branch president Dr Sachin Fadnis, secretary Dr Ujjwala Dahifale, Dr Rajendra Gandhi, Dr Ramesh Rohiwal, Dr Santosh Ranjalkar, Dr Anupam Takalkar, Dr Prafulla Jatale and others were present.

Monitoring medical colleges

Dr Agarwal said, earlier there was 'Medical Council of India'. Then the 'National Medical Commission' came into effect. Many became doctors under MCI. It was expected that this system would be more efficient. But the question is whether 'NMC' has been able to do this work, or whether the medical colleges are being monitored honestly.

Keep IMA away from politics

Government should not play games with the medical education system. IMA should be involved in making the new policy. Selfless advice will be given to the government. There are 4 lakh experienced doctors. But it is very disheartening that IMA is not involved anywhere, said Dr Agarwal.