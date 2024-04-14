208 people donate blood in camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A blood donation camp organized by Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti 2024 and Shri Mallinath Digambar Jain Temple Deshmukhnagar Shivajinagar witnessed a large turnout. In all, 208 people donated blood at the camp held on Sunday.

The camp also offered free eye examination, dental examination and physiotherapy consultations. Dr Akash Kasliwal, Dr Nikita Kasliwal, Dr Ayushi Ajmera and Dr Sakshi Thole checked the patients.

The camp was inaugurated by Sena leader Rajendra Janjal, chairman of Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti Nilesh Pahade, in the presence of temple officials. Doctors from the Lions Blood Bank and Amrita Blood Bank collected the blood.