21,000 km of self-discovery: Munish Sharma shares epic road journey at ‘Rare Share’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At the 76th session of the aurangabad management association’s (AMA) ‘Rare Share’ lecture series, director general Munish Sharma MIT Group of Academic & Research Institutes captivated the audience with stories from his remarkable 21,000-km road trip from India to London.

Held at MIT’s Manthan Hall, the event saw Sharma reflect on his 69-day drive across 20 countries, covering varied terrains from China’s plateaus to Russia’s Black Sea coast. “It was more than a drive it was a test of mental, emotional, and social strength,” he said.

Sharing anecdotes of border hurdles, cross-cultural warmth, and respect for the Indian identity, Sharma emphasized the unifying power of human connections. He recalled challenges like objections over the Indian map in China and the discipline witnessed across countries. A memorable moment was receiving a farewell gift a map from his guide Ramil in Central Asia. AMA president Ashish Garde welcomed attendees, and academic Mukund Kulkarni moderated the interaction. The program concluded with AMA’s C.P. Tripathi urging Sharma to pen down the journey as a book, calling it “an inspiration for life.” The session drew a strong presence from the city’s academic and industrial community, including Satish Kagliwal, Yagnyaveer Kawade, Umesh Dashrathi, Milind Kelkar, Sachin Mule, Ved Jahagirdar, Umesh Dashrathi, Abhay Deshmukh, Vaishali Deshmukh, Sunil Kirdak, and Bijli Deshmukh. AMA Secretary Ved Jahagirdar delivered the vote of thanks. “Zindagi Zindadili Ka Naam Hai,” Sharma signed off, as the audience applauded his journey of courage, exploration, and unity.