22 corona patients found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 24, 2022 10:20 PM2022-06-24T22:20:02+5:302022-06-24T22:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, June 24: As many as 22 new corona patients were reported on Friday. 17 patients were found in ...
Aurangabad, June 24:
As many as 22 new corona patients were reported on Friday.
17 patients were found in the city and 5 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 22 (City: 17, Rural: 05)
Total Patients: 1,69,950
Patients discharged: 10 (City: 09, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,66,125
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 93
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,97,611
First Dose: 30,05,134
Second Dose: 23,04,449
Precaution Dose: 88,028Open in app