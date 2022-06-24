22 corona patients found on Friday

Aurangabad, June 24:

As many as 22 new corona patients were reported on Friday.

17 patients were found in the city and 5 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 22 (City: 17, Rural: 05)

Total Patients: 1,69,950

Patients discharged: 10 (City: 09, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,66,125

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 93

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,97,611

First Dose: 30,05,134

Second Dose: 23,04,449

Precaution Dose: 88,028