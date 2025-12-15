22 municipal corporation officers promoted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For several years, officers in the Municipal Corporation had not received promotions. Recently, administrator G. Shreekanth decided to promote certain officers. A proposal for implementing this decision was sent to the state government. On Monday morning, the government approved promotions for 22 officers. This led to a wave of happiness among the officers.

Assistant commissioners Savita Sonawane and Abhay Pramanik have been promoted to the post of deputy commissioner. Office superintendents Bharat Birare, Shridhar Tarpe, Samiuddin Badiuddin, Shrikant Vaidya, Uday Mokashi, Ashok Giri, Uday Manavatkar, Ramesh More, Lata Pujari, Naim Ansari, and Shaikh Abdul Rafiq Razzaq have been promoted to the post of assistant commissioner. Assistant engineer Manoj Baviskar (civil) has been promoted to the post of deputy engineer (civil). Deputy engineers Amol Kulkarni and Sachin Waikar (mechanical) have been promoted to the post of executive engineer (mechanical). Deputy engineers (civil) Vijay Gore, Vasant Bhoye, Anil Tanpure, Sanjay Kombade, and Balasaheb Shirsat have been promoted to the post of executive engineer. Health officer Dr. Ujjwala Bhamre has been promoted to the post of assistant health officer. Charge of their respective posts has been handed over to all the promoted officers.