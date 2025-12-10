222 Birth certificates to be cancelled as Aadhaar proof ruled invalid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district administration is set to cancel birth and death certificates that were issued on the basis of illegal, forged or doubtful documents, especially those granted solely on Aadhaar card proof. The Revenue Department has issued a circular instructing tehsildars, sub-divisional officers, district collectors and divisional commissioners to verify birth and death records on the basis of 16 criteria. The administration has already decided to cancel 222 certificates.

The government has mandated 16 types of documents required to obtain certificates. To verify birth details, old school or hospital records, gram panchayat or municipal records, and government hospital registers must be checked. The verification process is underway based on these 16 parameters.

Certificate verification drive

Birth certificates issued by Nayab Tehsildars solely on the basis of Aadhaar after 11 August 2023 will stand cancelled. Tehsildars, SDMs, district collectors and divisional commissioners will verify all birth and death certificates as per the March 2025 ordinance and the 16-point guidelines. A special verification campaign will be conducted across the district.

Aadhaar not acceptable as proof for birth certificates

Aadhaar card will no longer be considered a valid document for issuing birth certificates. If forged entries or fraudulent records are detected, criminal action will be taken against the concerned individuals, and certificates will be withdrawn or cancelled.

What is the situation in the city?

Citizens continue to face difficulties while obtaining birth and death certificates at the Municipal Corporation and GMCH. The government has taken the decision to cancel certificates issued solely on Aadhaar, and an official circular has been released. In the city, 222 birth certificates will be cancelled.

1,500 Cases currently pending

As per the new circular, 222 Aadhaar-based certificates issued earlier will now be cancelled. These certificates were issued before the new rules took effect. Since 12 March, certificates are not being issued without the documents required under the revised guidelines. Currently, 1,500 applications are pending.

— Dr. Vyankt Rathod, sub-divisional officer