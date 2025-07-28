225 colleges fail to provide principals' details

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 225 colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University failed to provide the details of their principals.

It may be noted that there are 483 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges within the jurisdiction of the university.

As per the norms, all the colleges should appoint full-time principals and teaching staff members.

Many of them lack approved principals and teachers. The office of the vice chancellor asked the colleges on July 23 to provide updated information about principals online. But 225 colleges from the four districts failed to do so. The university sent a reminder to the colleges to make available the details of the principals up to July 29.

box

Professional college reluctant

The colleges which offer professional courses are reluctant to recruit a full-time approved principal as they will have to pay salary as per the pay scale.

Box

District-wise colleges

The district-wise number of colleges which failed to provide principal information is as follows;

--Sambhajinagar (89)

--Beed (63)

--Jalna (55)

--Dharashiv (19)