226 structures demolished between Nakshatrawadi and Mahanubhav Ashram

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Tuesday, municipal corporation teams demolished 362 unauthorised constructions from Nakshatrawadi to Mahanubhav Ashram. In the Nakshatrawadi area, eight property owners had built houses on land belonging to the Maharashtra State Board of Wakf (MSBW). After verification, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) also demolished these houses.

Earlier, on Monday, five civic teams had demolished 477 unauthorised constructions along the left side of Paithan Road. The municipal boundary extends up to just before Georai village, and all structures within 60 meters of the road were removed. On Tuesday morning, demolition began on the left side from Nakshatrawadi towards Mahanubhav Ashram. This stretch contained scattered small and large illegal constructions. Most property owners had erected compound walls, fences, sheds, and hotels. In Nakshatrawadi, the Wakf Board had not issued any NOC for the eight houses built on its land, so those were also demolished.

Some property owners on Paithan Road, whose houses and shops were demolished on Monday, were seen removing debris, salvaging metal, and exploring the possibility of alternate use of any remaining land.

₹300 to ₹350 crore loss estimated

Between Monday and Tuesday, the CSMC demolished a total of 703 unauthorised structures along Paithan Road and in Nakshatrawadi. The most heavily affected areas were Kanchanwadi and Nakshatrawadi. Some people had spent ₹20–25 lakh on constructing homes and shops, while others had invested ₹40–50 lakh on buildings. Expert engineers estimate a total loss of over ₹200 crore. Most affected property owners on Paithan Road were given two to three days to remove their belongings.

Padegaon road marking on Wednesday

Unlike Paithan and Jalna Roads, Padegaon Road does not have a central divider. One major issue is deciding the center point for future road work. This could lead to disputes, with some property owners possibly claiming unfair or uneven measurement on their side. To prevent such issues, the municipal corporation has decided to carry out a Joint Inspection Survey (JIS) and begin marking from Wednesday. The task will be led by deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje and his team. However, the date for demolition on Padegaon Road has not yet been decided.