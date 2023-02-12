22nd convocation of MUHS to be held online today

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will conduct the 22nd convocation ceremony on February 13. Vice-chancellor of MUHS Dr Madhru Kanikar (retd Ltf Gen) said that the convocation would be held online. She said that Pro-chancellor and Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan, and Nashik district guardian minister Dada Bhuse would be the chief guests. A distinguished professor from Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Bhushan Patwardhan would be the guest of honour.

Registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal said that Ph D would be awarded on 17 candidates while 96 merit holders would be honoured with 124 gold medals. He said that 12,727 degrees would be conferred on students and researchers.

Pro-VC Milind Nikumbh said that authorities members, affiliated college teachers, students and parents would attend the convocation. Controller of examination Dr Sandeep Kadu the degrees would be conferred on those students who have completed the internship.