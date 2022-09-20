23-year-old-youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sep 20:

A 23-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling of his house on Tuesday afternoon in Chitte Pimpalgaon. The deceased youth has been identified as Yuvraj Bhokre. According to police, Yuvraj had started a cloth store in partnership by taking a loan from private companies a few months ago. He was at home on the day of the incident. His younger brother works in a shop. In the afternoon, his brother returned home and saw Yuvraj hanging from the ceiling. His mother works in a private company while his father died two years ago. A case has been registered in this regard. This is the second consecutive suicide in the same area within two days.