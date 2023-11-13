24 candidates to appear for interviews for Bamu-VC post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:A total of 24 candidates will be called for the interviews for the post of vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to be conducted at IIT Powai-Mumbai on November 29.

The term of the present VC Dr Pramod Yeole will end on December 31. Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais has formed the Search Committee to select the VC.

The panel is chaired by Dr Anil Sahastrabuddhe. Vice-chancellor of Bhopal-based Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Dr K G Suresh, director of NIT-Srinagar Dr Sudhakar Yedla (both members) and Principal secretary of Higher and Technical Education Department Vikschandra Rastogi (member secretary) are in the committee. Dr Janibul Bashir from NIT Srinagar is the nodal officer for the selection process.

The Search Committee invited applications from the eligible candidates between September 20 and October 19. It received 100 application forms. The security of the application form was carried out on October 26 and 24 of them will be called at IIT-Powai in Mumbai on November 29.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation r Bharati Gawali and Dr Satish Patil from the Environmental Science Department of Bamu are among the 24 candidates. The university is likely to get a new VC before December 31.

Names of those who will be called for interviews are as follows;

Dr Harendra Singh, Dr Vilas Kharat, Dr Satish Sharma, Dr Rajeev Gupta, Dr Subhash Kondwar, Dr S K Singh, Dr Ganesh Chandra Shinde, Dr Vijay Phulari, Dr Sanjay Chavan, Dr Rajendra Kakade, Dr Bharti Gawli, Dr Indra Prasad Tripathi, Dr Anil Chandewar, Dr Jyoti Jadhav, Dr Dattatraya Gaikwad, Dr Manohar Chaskar, Dr Rajendra Sonakave, Dr Uday Annapure, Dr Ashok Mahajan, Dr Sandesh Jadkar, Dr Raju Gache, Dr Sanjay Dhole, Dr Satish Patil and Dr Called Pramod Mahulikar.