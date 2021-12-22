240 vehicle owners without masks captured in Cameras

Aurangabad, Dec 22:

Considering the possible threat of Omicron variant, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has implemented a drive in which the AMC volunteers are clicking the photos of vehicle owners without masks.

These photos are directly sent to the regional transport office (RTO) for further action. The drive started on Tuesday under the ‘Maze Kutumb Mazi Jawabdari’ initiative, and 90 vehicles owners were captured in the cameras at Harsul Tee-point, Cidco Bus Stand and Mahavir Chowk. On Wednesday, 240 vehicles owners without masks were captured in cameras at Kranti Chowk, TV Centre and Mill Corner.