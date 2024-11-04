25% fireworks unsold despite celebrations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Fireworks worth 10 crores arrived from Shivakashi for Diwali in the city, but 25% went unsold because illegal stalls affected authorized vendors and customers held back from buying.

This year, fireworks were set up at 10 locations with permits for 208 stalls. Despite a ban on sales in other areas, 50 to 60 illegal stalls appeared, hurting sales at authorized stalls. Many customers decided not to buy, further decreasing overall sales.

The market saw sales of fireworks totalling 7.5 crores, leaving 2.5 crores unsold.

As the assembly elections near, wholesalers are focusing on this event. Candidates and their supporters plan to use leftover fireworks during rallies, which may boost sales. Winning candidates are also likely to set off fireworks. This could lead to an increase in sales of garlands of 1,000 to 10,000 fireworks. Gopal Kulkarni, president of the Jai Maharashtra Fireworks Association, expects that 5 to 10% of the remaining stock will sell during the elections.