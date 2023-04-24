25 hoardings found illegal in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 25 hoardings were found illegal within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

The issue of hoarding surfaced in CSMC when five people were killed in Pune after a hoarding frame collapsed on them.

It may be noted that the use of hoarding for advertising is rise in the city during the last few years.

The civic body granted permission to 490 hoardings while the owners of 25 hoardings have not taken permission from the administration. A total of 200 unipoles (billboards) were installed on dividers while the advertisements are being displayed on 200 bus shelters. More than 1000 small hoardings were installed on street poles.

As part of safety measures, the Corporation instructed all the hoarding agency owners to submit the structure audit report last year through a notice. The hoarding agencies were given an extension up to 2024 on the basis of the audit report. The CSMC takes immediate action on receiving the complaint. Many a time, the property department issues notice to agencies concerned. Currently, there is no complaint about it. A survey of the hoardings was held two years ago and their safety was checked.

Hoardings will get torn but will not fall even if there are stormy winds. No incident of a hoarding fall was reported in the city till today. The Corporation claimed that no existing hoarding is dangerous for people’s lives considering incidents of hoarding fall in other parts of the State.