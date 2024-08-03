2.5 mm rainfall registered in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 2.5 mm rainfall was registered in the city and adjoining areas on Saturday. Moderate rainfall was experienced in some of the city in the afternoon.

The clouds started gathering in the sky in the morning. Sun was hardly visible in the afternoon. It started raining in the different parts of the city and adjoining areas.

During the day, the maximum temperature was 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius. As the temperature dropped, the weather was chilly. A total of 12.2 mm of rainfall was recorded on Thursday and 4.2 mm on Friday.