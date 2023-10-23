26 teachers & students unions demonstrate in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: Members and office-bearers of various 26 teachers and students’ unions demonstrated in front of the administrative building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday for their different demands including resuming recruitment of teachers.

It may be noted that the university invited applications for the 73 posts of teachers in August-September. Bamu received nearly 6,000 application forms for the three posts of professors, 20 posts of associate professors and 50 posts of assistant professors.

The administration received permission for the recruitment after 16 years. However, some management council members made complaints to the offices of the Governor and higher education director. The higher education department set up a committee to probe the complaints.

The office-bearers and members of the different teachers and students unions demonstrated on the campus today. They also raised slogans. “The recruitment was halted through a probe of higher education department by the complainants and their supporters want to get a job,” it was mentioned in the memorandum.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice chancellor, the agitators stated that 50 per cent of teachers' posts fell vacant in Bamu due to wrong policies of the State Government.

Senator Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore, Sunil Magre, Dr Umakant Rathod, Bandu Somvanshi, Academic Council member Dr Rajesh Karpe, Nagraj Gaikwad, Manoj Patil, Dr Arun Shirasath, Dr Kunal Kharat, Sachin Nikam, Gunaratna Sonawane and others were present.