260 sacks of maize stolen

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

A wholesale grain trader Shrenik Magansa Sahuji (Pandariba, Bohri Kathada) has lodged a complaint in the Cidco police station against truck driver Satish Sumanta Gaikwad (Waluj) for stealing 260 sacks of maize worth Rs 3.4 lakh. According to police, Sahuji owns a wholesale shop in Jadhavwadi. On December 13, he loaded 260 sacks of maize in a truck to be sent to another state. He also paid Rs 12,000 to Gaikwad for the expenses. However, Gaikwad decamped with the goods. PSI A Garad is further investigating the case.