28 pc candidates absent in MPSC prelim exams

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted a preliminary examination at 46 centres in the city on Sunday. A total of 15,206 candidates registered for the examinations. Of them, 10,927 were present in the morning session and 10, 881 youths in the afternoon session.

An average 71.70 per cent took the examination while the percentage of absent candidates is 28.30 (4,278).

The second paper was conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm in the afternoon. There was a tight police bandobast and all Covid measures were followed at the centres.

The candidates were allowed to enter the centres after verification of the admit and identity cards.

A total of 1726 officers and employees were deployed for the examination works, this was informed by the Examination Department of the District Collector's office.

Candidates commented that the first paper was a bit simple while the second paper was tough. Some of the candidates said that the uncertainty about the examination and the impact of postponing it would be reflected in the result.