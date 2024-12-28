29 drunk drivers arrested in special drive in City

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Traffic Department of the city conducted a special operation on Friday night to tackle drunk driving, resulting in the arrest of 29 intoxicated drivers. The operation aimed to curb road accidents caused by alcohol consumption and improve public safety.

The operation took place between 10 pm and 12 am, with breath analyzer tests conducted on 285 drivers. Vehicles of those found under the influence were seized. This crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to prevent hit-and-run incidents and promote safer driving practices across the city. Under the guidance of CP Pravin Pawar and DCP Shri Shilwant Nandedkar, the operation was coordinated with the crime branch and local police stations. The special drive was led by ACP Dhananjay Patil with support from officers including Shri Sachin Ingole (Waluj Traffic Branch), Shri Ashok Bhandare (Cantonment Traffic Branch), Shri Rajesh Mayekar (Cidco Traffic Branch), Shri Vivek Jadhav (City Traffic Branch-2) and Shri Budha Shinde (City Traffic Branch-1). Authorities confirmed that similar drives will continue, urging drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.