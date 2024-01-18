29 sub-agents goes underground after police swings into action; busting sex racket

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the sub-agents who were very much active in the operation of the international flesh trade racket, suddenly got underground after the Cidco police swung into action.

There were three main and nearly 29 sub-agents associated with the racket. Meanwhile, the sources hinted that the operation of the racket will be halted for some days and the main agents of Delhi and Mumbai have also been sent in this regard.

It may be noted the police had arrested the main agents Tushar Rajan Rajput (42, Nyaynagar) and Pravin Balaji Kurkute (Balapur) on Tuesday. Prior to it, Sunil Ramchandra Tambat and Sandip Mohan Pawar were held for operating the flesh trade racket independently in Cidco N-7. Pawar was in touch with Tushar and had communicated several times through social media. Later on, Tambat started operating his own racket. Under the guidance of deputy commissioner Navneet Kanwat, the police inspector Geeta Bagwade, assistant inspector Manoj Shinde and Amol Mhaske’s squad are investigating to find further leads in the case.

It has been observed that the agents would take proper care in maintaining the privacy of its high profile customers. The cops have seized eight mobile handsets. The agents would chat and delete it after the task is over. Hence the police are finding it hard to get evidence.

Meanwhile, the local police squad will soon be visiting outstation as out of all those detained by them three female victims were from Pune and through agents reached till Tushar. The network of the racket is also connected with Delhi.