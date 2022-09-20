29-yr-old woman dies of electric shock

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

A 29-year-old married woman died of electric shock while she was drying clothes on the terrace at Kate Pimpalgaon in Gangapur tehsil, today morning. The deceased have been identified as Sangeeta Anil Deshmukh.

Sangeeta climbed the terrace of the house today at 11 am to dry the wet clothes. While she was spreading clothes, one piece of cloth flew away due to strong winds and got stuck on the electric meter’s service wire of the neighbour. She went to pick up the cloth. However, she was unaware that the current was passing in the steel cable supporting the electric meter wire owing to rainfall. As a result, she came in touch with the cable and sustained a severe shock and collapsed on the tin roof of the neighbour.

Hearing the screams of family members, the villagers admitted the victim to Siddhnath Wadgaon primary health centre, but the doctors declared her dead on admission. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem. The last rites upon her were performed in Kate Pimpalgaon village today evening.

Sangeeta is survived by a husband, two sons and one daughter. Her three kids could not control their emotions and were crying continuously. The people present at the funeral felt pity on seeing them.

This is the second death due to electric shock in the village during the last three months. Sillegaon police have registered a case in this regard.