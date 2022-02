298 corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

In all, 298 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ghati area, Ramnagar, Sangharshnagar Mukundwadi, Shashtrinagar, Vishal Apartment Jyotinagar, Navjeevan Colony, Triveninagar, Onkar Gas, Sutgirni Chowk, Agasti HS, Sai Park, Anandvan HS, Lota Karanja, Vasundhara Colony, Pawannagar, Yashraj Angan, Subhashreenagar, Armay Camp Padegaon, CSMS College, Shahnagar Satara area, Mhada Colony, Court Society, N-3, Jatwada Road, Santoshi Mata Mandir, IHM Hall, GArkheda, Pethenagar, Kokanwadi, Paithan Road, Bansilalnagar, Bhanudasnagar, Railway Station, Padampura, Deolai Chowk, Naiknagar, Mannatnagar, Osmanpura, Laxminagar (One each).

TV Centre, Mayur Park, N-9, Satyamnagar, Cantonment area, N-2, Shivajinagar, Itkheda, Shreynagar, Gadiya Vihar (Two each).

Nakshatrawadi - 4, Beed By-pass - 5, Others - 110.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Soyegaon - 1, Khuldabad - 5, Sillod - 6, Phulambri - 9, Kannad - 12, Paithan - 18, Aurangabad - 18, Gangapur - 24, Vaijapur - 26.

One dies; total deaths: 3702

A 75 years old woman from Sillod died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on February 4

New patients: 298 (City 179 Rural 119)

Total patients: 1,68,070

Cured - 1,59,956

Discharged today: 467 (City 385 82 rural)

Active: 4412

Deaths: 3702 (01 dies on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 4

Total Doses: 43,88,067

First Dose: 28,08,347

Second Dose: 15,57,177

Precaution Dose: 22,543