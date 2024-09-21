3 accused of cryptocurrency scam sent to judicial custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the main accused arrested in the cryptocurrency scam that came to light ten days ago were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

As the number of accused is limited, the possibility of slowing down the investigation of the scam is now being expressed.

The Cyber Police of the city with the help of the Central Intelligencies Teams arrested the three accused from a hotel in Nirala Bazar on September 11, while doing benami transactions.

The accused were identified as Utsavkumar Chandu Bhesania (23, Surat), Rishikesh Bhagwat (23, N-6) and Anurag Ghodke (21, Jadhavwadi).

After the investigation, Dnyaneshwar Pathade (24, Bidkin), Harshal Mukesh Kachhdia (19), Nishant Ramanik Kalria (31) and Jamish Rasik Salia (30) from Surat were arrested.

All the eight accused were thoroughly interrogated. Bank agent Shanaishwar Laxman Jadhav (24, Mulshi) was released on notice.

The first four accused were sent to judicial custody on September 18. The remaining three accused were also sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

The police found connections to the scam up to Punjab during the probe. Since the names and addresses are incomplete, there is also a question before the police about how to nab them. Moreover, it is said that now police are not able to get responses from even international cryptocurrency companies.

Investigation may be halted

The cyber police successfully investigated this racket from the very beginning. However, the police are still unable to trace the transactions that took place after the cash. Moreover, there is no adequate means of extracting information about international transactions. So, it is expected that the investigation in this matter may will be stopped like before.