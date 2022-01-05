3 arrested for stealing beams, steel of Samrudhi Highway

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

Crime branch police arrested three persons including a juvenile for stealing beams, iron used at the construction site of Samruddhi Highway, on Wednesday. The police have seized stolen articles worth Rs 1.80 lakh and a rickshaw from the arrested. They have The arrested have been identified as Shaikh Salauddin, Shaikh Arbaaz and a minor boy.

Police said, the Samruddhi Highway is going on at Harsul area. Beams, steel, cement and other construction articles are stocked at the various sites in large quantity. Crime branch PSI Datta Shelke received the information that the thieves are stealing these articles and selling to the scrap vendors in Roshan Gate and Naregaon area. The thieves stole the articles for Jogwada site on Tuesday night. They were taking the articles in a rickshaw to sell to a scrap dealer at Naregaon on Wednesday morning when the police arrested Salauddin, Arbaaz and a minor boy. The minor boy was handed over to his parents while the remaining two accused have been handed over to the Harsul police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a officer of the construction company working for Samruddhi Highway Chilanggi Ramanujula Ranga Reddy lodged a complaint of theft in Harsul police station.