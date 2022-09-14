3 beat teacher for defaming parents, sister

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Three persons severely beat a teacher of Dagdojirao Deshmukh College, Waluj for defaming their parents and sister on social media, and handed him over to the Jawaharnagar police station. The incident occurred at Golwadi Phata and Jawaharnagar area on September 12. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station against three persons for beating the teacher. Similarly, two cases of defamation on social media and inappropriate behaviour with a woman have been registered with Jawaharnagar police station against the teacher. The injured teacher has been identified as Sandeep Radhakisan Pathrikar (Honajinagar, Jatwada) and the persons who beat him as Vishal Didore, Sagar Didore and Vijay Didore.

Police said, Pathrikar and Vishal Didore are relatives. They had a dispute for the past many days. Pathrikar and his wife had made objectionable remarks on the social media due to which there was a quarrel between both the families on September 9. Pathrikar’s wife lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police station in this regard and based on it a non-cognizable offense was registered against three members of Didore family.

Vishal and others on Monday were going to Waluj to question Pathrikar about defaming their sister and parents. They spotted him near Golwadi Phata. Vishal and Pathrikar had a severe fight over the issue. Later, the three of them brought him to Bhanudasnagar in Jawahar Colony area and beat him there as well. He was later handed over to the Jawaharnagar police. The police sent him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Based on the complaint lodged by Pathrikar, a case has been registered with Cantonment police station against Vishal, Sagar, Vijay and four women. The police have arrested Vishal and Vijay while API Pandurang Bhagile is further investigating the case.

Two cases in Jawaharnagar police station

Similarly, a case has been registered against Pathrikar and his wife with Jawaharnagar police station for defaming Vishal’s sister and parents. Similarly, one woman lodged a complaint against Pathrikar that he misbehaved with her and also snatched her gold chain.