3 corona patient found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2022 11:00 PM2022-06-03T23:00:02+5:302022-06-03T23:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, June 3: Three corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, June 3:
Three corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Two patients were found in the city and one in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday.
Patients found: 03 (City: 02, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,797
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,061
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 04
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,37,457
First Dose: 29,92,777
Second Dose: 22,72,347
Precaution Dose: 72,333