3 corona patient found on Friday

Aurangabad, June 3:

Three corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Two patients were found in the city and one in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday.

Patients found: 03 (City: 02, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,797

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,061

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 04

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,37,457

First Dose: 29,92,777

Second Dose: 22,72,347

Precaution Dose: 72,333