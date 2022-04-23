3 corona patients found on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 23, 2022 10:45 PM2022-04-23T22:45:01+5:302022-04-23T22:45:01+5:30
Aurangabad, April 23: In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, April 23:
In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Three patients were found in the rural areas while not patient was reported in the city.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 03 (City: 00, Rural: 03)
Total Patients: 1,69,780
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,040
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 08
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,11,166
First Dose: 29,66,896
Second Dose: 21,90,361
Precaution Dose: 53,909Open in app