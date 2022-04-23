3 corona patients found on Saturday

Aurangabad, April 23:

In all, 3 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Three patients were found in the rural areas while not patient was reported in the city.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 03 (City: 00, Rural: 03)

Total Patients: 1,69,780

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,040

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 08

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,11,166

First Dose: 29,66,896

Second Dose: 21,90,361

Precaution Dose: 53,909