3 corrupt officers suspended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three officers of the Agriculture Department who were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 to sign farmers' files for drip irrigation were suspended finally. It may be noted that the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught the officers from Khuldabad tehsil while accepting a bribe from the complaints for signing files under Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivni Yojana on March 27.

Tehsil agriculture officer Shrish Ramkrishna Ghanbahadur, Mandal Agriculture officer Vijaykumar Narwade and agriculture officer Balasaheb Sampatrao Nikam were accepting a bribe through a contractual operator of Tehsil Agriculture office. A case was registered with Khuldabad Police Station the accused and was arrested. They got bail after spending some days in jail.

The ACB sent a confidential report to the Agriculture Department about the action. The Agriculture Department should have suspended them immediately. But, no action was taken for 12 days. The orders of their suspension were issued on April 12.