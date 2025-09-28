3-day Central Youth Festival concludes today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) being organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conclude on September 29.

A total of 262 teams with 1,021 artists from four districts participated in the festival, being hosted from September 27 to 29 at the main campus of the university.

The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony will also take place at the same venue, with renowned actor Vaibhav Mangle and art director, department alumnus Narendra Rahurikar attending as chief guests.

Vaibhav Mangle is a well-known actor in Marathi theatre and cinema. The program will be held at in the auditorium at 11 am. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the event.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, Management Council Members- Principal Dr Gautam Patil and Dr Venkatesh Lamb will also be present.

For the preparation of the festival, 25 committees were formed. Around 150 members, advisors, and coordination committee members are working diligently to ensure its success.

Participation of 1000 artists

In this festival, a total of 1,021 artists from 262 teams participated, including district-wise winning teams, who presented their art. Earlier, four district-level festivals were held between September 7 and 20. Of the total artists, 527 are girls.

District-wise number of teams and artists is as follows:

District----no of teams---artists

Dharashiv--- 34 -------- 163

Beed-----------55---------236

Jalna------------58------- 208

Chh Sambhajinagar---115--414

Presentation of 28 Art forms across 5 categories

In this festival, 28 different art forms were presented under five major categories: Dance, Drama, Music, Literature, and Fine Arts. Additionally, Shobhayatra (cultural procession) was also taken out as a separate art form.

Breakdown of departments and art forms:

--Music: Indian Classical Vocal, Indian Classical Instrumental, Indian Classical Instrumental (Percussion), Indian Light Vocal (Solo), Indian Group Singing, Indian Folk Orchestra, Western Vocal (Solo), Western Instrumental and Western Group Singing.

--Dance: Indian Classical Dance and Folk/Tribal Dance

--Drama: One-Act Play, Skit, Mime and Mimicry

--Literature: Debate, Quiz and Elocution

--Fine Arts: Rangoli, Clay Modelling, Collage, Spot Photography, Painting, Poster Making, Cartooning and Installation Art