3-day Education Expo to begin at MGM University today

Aurangabad, Sept 7: The three-day Education Expo to be organised by MGM University will be kicked off on September 8. University Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal will inaugurate Education Expo. Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Deans of various faculties and professors will remain present for the event.

Courses in Engineering, Management, Hotel Management, Fashion, Fine Art, Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Bioscience and Technology, Basic and Applied Sciences, Performing Arts, Journalism and Media, Film Arts, Photography, Social Sciences, Indian and Foreign Languages, Sports, Yoga Science, Physical Education which are available at MGM University will be showcased in the expo.

The visitors will also get information about the career opportunities after course completion and the facilities available at MGM University. The free aptitude tests and counselling will also be done for every student visiting the expo.

The first private university of the city offers more than 350 graduate, postgraduate and diploma courses.

The Education Expo will remain open in the administrative building of the campus

from 10 am to 5 pm daily between September 8 and 10. MGM University administration has appealed to students who want to take admission to various courses can visit the expo along with their parents.