3-day KTCON to begin on Nov 25

Aurangabad

The three-day national-level KTCON – 2022 ( a conference on kidney donation and transplat), organised jointly by the Urology Society of India (USI), West zone (USI) and Aurangabad Urology Association (AUA) will begin in the city on November 25. The motto of the conference is 'Watch, Learn and Teach'.

Briefing the press, the organising secretary of the conference Dr Ajay Oswal said that around 250 delegates from the country and the neighboring countries like Nepal, Srilanka, Bangladesh and others will attend the conference. Live demonstrations of surgeries of kidney donation and kidney transplant will be shown to the participant urologists. The surgeries will be held at Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital and a live telecast will be shown at Hotel Rama International. Similarly, experts like the president of USI Dr R B Sabnis, Dr Anish Shrivastav from Lucknow, Dr Sunil Shroff from Chennai, Dr Jamal Rizvi from Ahmedabad, Dr Arvind Gunpule from Nadiyad, Dr Feroz Sunawala from Mumbai and Dr Chandrashekhar Thate from Indore will perform the surgeries and deliver lectures on various subjects related medicines, treatment and surgeries.

Apart, a poster exhibition, research papers presentation and quiz will be organised for the resident doctors.

ASA president Dr N D Kulkarni, chairman organ transplant committee Dr Devdutta Palnitkar, AUA secretary Omprakash Mundada, Dhoot Hospital administrator Dr Himanshu Gupta and others were present during the press meet.