3-day Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar lecture series begins on Febr 22

Aurangabad:

The three-day Phulle Shahu Ambedkar lecture series will begin at Deogiri College on February 22. This is the 32nd year of the lecture series which was conducted online in 2021 and 2022.

College principal Dr Ashok Tejankar and vice principal Dr Dilip Khairnar said that this year, it would be organised offline after two years.

Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar said that the lecture series was launched 31 years ago to create social awareness.

Noted scholar Prashant Deshmukh will inaugurate the lecture series at 5.30 pm on the first day. The experts and scholars will guide on ‘Jagana Sundar Ahe’ while Padmashri adv Ujwal Nikam will speak on ‘Judicial System and People’s Expection on February 23.

Noted thinker and social activist Kishor Dhame will shed light on ‘Relevance of Phule-Shahu Ambedkar’s Thoughts’ on February 24.

A veteran member of the college development committee Panditrao Harshe, Justice (retd) Amarjit Singh Bagga and Krishi Bhushan Vijayanna Borade will preside over the sessions on different days.