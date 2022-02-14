3-day Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar lecture- series to begin on Feb 16

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

Deogiri College will organise a three-day ‘Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar lecture series in offline and online mode from February 16.

There will be a limited sitting arrangement for the offline while link to the same programme will be given to those who wish to attend it online.

Shetkari Sanghatna leader Vijay Javandhiya guide on ‘Shekarayanche Prashna Ka Sutat Nahi’ at 5.30 pm on the first day while progressive farmer Triambakrao Pathrikar will preside over it.

Padma Shri Dr Prakash Amte will speak on ‘Upliftment of Tribals on the second day. Deogiri College Development Committee member Panditrao Harshe will preside.

Senior journalist Venkatesh Kesari will speak on ‘Fourth Pillar of Democracy.’ Adv Sukhdev Shelke will preside over the concluding lecture of the series.

College principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, covener and vice-principal Dr Dilip Khairnar, Dr C S Patil, Pradeep Solunke, Dr Kailas Thombre, Dr Rahul Salve appealed to all to attend the lecture series.