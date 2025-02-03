3-day Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar lecture series to begin on Feb 6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar Lecture series that will be held at Ravindranath Tagore in Deogiri College will begin at 5 pm on February 6.

Prominent journalist and thinker Raju Parulekar will speak on ‘ Bahujanache Sanskritik va Rajkiya Bhan’ on the first day of the series. Senior Journalist Jayant Mahajan will preside over while a member of the development committee of the college Panditrao Harse will be the guest of honour.

Noted economics Neeraj Hatekar will guide on ‘Maharashtracha (Be) Rojgarnama’ on February 7, the second day. Industrialist D S Kate will preside over the function while adv Shashikumar Chodhary (senior lawyer).

Veteran journalist and thinker Madhukar Bhave will shed light on ‘65 years of Maharashtra’ on February 8, the concluding day. MLC and general secretaryof MSP Mandal Satish Chavan will preside over it. Senior lawyer adv Sukhdeo Shelke will be the guest of honour.

Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, coordinator Dr Ganesh Mohite and others appealed to all to attend the lecture series.